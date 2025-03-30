Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $26.77. 1,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Trading Down 16.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

