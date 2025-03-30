Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $222.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.79. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $223.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.