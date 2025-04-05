Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Invests $55,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.