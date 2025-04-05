EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.89 and last traded at $85.22, with a volume of 92383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.