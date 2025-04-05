Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Invests $513,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $9,494,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in DexCom by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 466,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

