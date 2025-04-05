Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 763,764 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 763,764 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $78,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

Shares of YPF opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. As a group, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

