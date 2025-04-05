Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $318.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

