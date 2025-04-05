Marcho Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marcho Partners LLP decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207,357 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 7.8% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.