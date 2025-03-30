Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in argenx by 15.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in argenx by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $589.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.49 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $352.77 and a 1 year high of $678.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

