Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.24 and last traded at $109.31, with a volume of 1200786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

