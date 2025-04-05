Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.61 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

