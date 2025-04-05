Samjo Management LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Samjo Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.3% of Samjo Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 12.3 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

APO stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

