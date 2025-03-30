Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.69 Million Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,306,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FLUT opened at $228.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.91. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,037.97.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.