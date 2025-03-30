Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,560 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.