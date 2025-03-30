New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE LVS opened at $38.15 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

