Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $188.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

