Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,146,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the February 28th total of 3,432,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,146.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

About Beijing Capital International Airport

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.