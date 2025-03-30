Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,146,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the February 28th total of 3,432,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,146.0 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
