Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 125.4% in March

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCKIF opened at $9.52 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

