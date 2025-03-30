Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 125.4% in March

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BCKIF opened at $9.52 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.
About Babcock International Group
