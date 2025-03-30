Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 549.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,728 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.47 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. This trade represents a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

