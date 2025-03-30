NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.