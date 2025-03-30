Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.90 and last traded at C$26.06. Approximately 52,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 63,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.02.

PET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

