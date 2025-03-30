Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,575 shares during the period. Pulmonx makes up about 8.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 591,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 25.3% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $197,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,995.90. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,673. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.