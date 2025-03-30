Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,575 shares during the period. Pulmonx makes up about 8.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 591,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 25.3% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $197,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,995.90. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,673. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Trading Up 0.4 %
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
