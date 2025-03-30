Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $112.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

