Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as €108.70 ($118.15) and last traded at €110.80 ($120.43). 217,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.50 ($123.37).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

