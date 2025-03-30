Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.