Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 158,287 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,287 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 502,842 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

