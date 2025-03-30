Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.