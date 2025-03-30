DataHighway Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1,120.49 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.00978504 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,316.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

