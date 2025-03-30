Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

