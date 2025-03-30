Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513,600.00, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.