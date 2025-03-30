Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513,600.00, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.