RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $560,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $261.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

