Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

