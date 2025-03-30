Rock Creek Group LP Has $3.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHP opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.