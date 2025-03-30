Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $547.57 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,080,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 598,925 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $547,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

