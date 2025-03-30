SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Chartist Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Chartist Inc. CA cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MDYG stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Cuts Dividend
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
