L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.69 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

