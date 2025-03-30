Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.9% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

