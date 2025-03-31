Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Adtran Networks stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Adtran Networks has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Get Adtran Networks alerts:

Adtran Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.