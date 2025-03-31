Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
Adtran Networks stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Adtran Networks has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
