Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,275,783 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,647,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,275,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $600,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $66.56 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

