Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 9,022 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SOXL opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

