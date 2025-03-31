Hoey Investments Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,204.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $289.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average is $296.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le acquired 6,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

