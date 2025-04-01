Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 104,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

