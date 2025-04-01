Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 634.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

