D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 191 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,701 shares of company stock worth $41,641,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

