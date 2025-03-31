St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 3.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,988,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $261.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

