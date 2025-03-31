5,147 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $93.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.