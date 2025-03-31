5,147 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $93.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Baidu Company Profile



Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

