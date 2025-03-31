CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $106.27 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,470 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $106,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $579.89 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

