iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after buying an additional 575,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,984,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,999,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

