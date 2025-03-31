Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $825.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

