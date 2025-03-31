Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $144.29 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,020 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $144,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Shares of BURL opened at $238.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

